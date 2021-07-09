Sailboat race taking place on Lake Mendota over the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Mendota Yacht Club plays host to the 2021 ILYA E-Scow Invitational Championship Regatta, which will take place in the middle of Lake Mendota Friday through Sunday.

Over 40 boats and more than 100 sailors will be out on the water for three races each day. The 28-foot sailboats will run three laps around two buoys out on the lake. Three to four people are manning each sailboat, which sits high on the water and can reach speeds up to 25 miles per hour.

Racers are scored on how they finished, and the later the finish, the more points are assigned. At the end of the weekend, the team with the least points will win.

Spectators can go out on the water to view the races throughout the day.

Races are scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. each day, but the starting time is subject to change based on wind conditions. The staging area for the races is Governor Nelson State Park. For more on the details of sailboat racing, go to the Mendota Yacht Club website.

