UW Health gives advice to ease children’s stress ahead of next school year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While the upcoming school year is still weeks away, UW Health is providing tips for families whose children may be anxious about heading back to class.

Brian Leitzke, a pediatric and adult clinical health psychologist, stated that as school districts finish up their return plans, families can start making their own.

“There is still a lot of uncertainty about what school will look and feel like this fall, and we know that uncertainty can be a major driver of anxiety for some people,” said Leitzke.

Leitzke recommends that families plan ahead, starting by talking to their kids about what school could look like in the fall. It may also be beneficial to visit the school before starting, if it is allowed.

Families should also be open in talking about anxieties with their child, prepare for the unexpected and work to provide structure where it is available. Parents can work to create a morning, evening and sleep routine in order to keep some consistency.

Finally, parents of children who need accommodations such as IEP and 504 plans should check to see if the plan needs to be adjusted. Leitzke added that reaching out sooner rather than later will make sure that the accommodations are in place by the first day of school.

