Washout Weekend? Not so fast!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Need some rain? It will depend on where you live for the first part of the weekend! More of south-central Wisconsin will pick up rain late Sunday into Monday as an upper-level low spins through the Midwest. Meanwhile, we’re enduring one of the coolest stretches of weather - likely for the whole season!

Friday started off with a few showers as upper-level energy passed by to the SW of Madison. Clouds remain with highs expected in the mid 70s. With the low nearby, clouds will remain along with the chance for a few spotty showers. Most of the moisture and energy with this system remains to our South and West. Over the next 72 hours, SW Wisconsin and those along the State Line stand the best chance for a few showers. The rest of the region will likely remain dry.

Clouds stay overhead for Saturday. Some may see a few breaks of sunshine. There’s a slight chance of showers for those south of Madison. Highs will climb into the mid 70s. On Sunday, the low-pressure system begins a slow wobble northward. Most of the day appears dry, but showers will enter into Wisconsin during the afternoon and evening. It’ll be good to hold onto that umbrella through Monday. Shower chances will continue through Monday into Tuesday as the low lifts NE. Humidity will also return to southern Wisconsin during this timeframe.

Models have evolved on the setup for the middle of next week. A frontal system still appears to be the main driver for scattered showers and storms. That rain looks like it’ll move through late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs return into the lower and mid 80s.

