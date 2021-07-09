Advertisement

Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week after the couple didn't return home when they said they would
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Human remains were located Thursday in rural Dane Co. as the search for a missing Windsor couple, whose son has also been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Bart and Krista Halderson were last seen on July 1 by a family member at the couple’s home in Dane Co., according to the Sheriff’s Office. Their son, Chandler Halderson, reported them missing Wednesday, stating they had not returned from a Fourth of July trip to their cabin in Langlade Co.

In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett indicated the remains have not been identified at that time. The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the rural property and is expected to begin an autopsy over the weekend. Investigators have obtained a search warrant for the property and continue to look for evidence at the scene.

Barrett added that the investigation remains “very active” and he urged anyone with information on the Haldersons or their disappearance to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 608-284-6900, adding that tips can be made anonymously.

Shortly after Barrett’s update, the Halderson family released a statement through the Sheriff’s Office expressing their “strong hopes for the best possible outcome.”

Our family would like t0 thank everyone for their support through this difficult situation, it means a lot to us. We continue to ask for anyone’s assistance who may have information on the whereabouts of Bart and Krista. We have strong hopes for the best outcome possible.

We greatly appreciate all of the work being done by members of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the other assisting agencies.

Halderson family

Chandler Halderson arrested

On Thursday, the same day the remains were discovered, the Sheriff’s Office also investigated Chandler Halderson, who was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a single count of providing false information in a kidnapping investigation. The Sheriff’s Office only noted the arrest in a statement and did not provide details about the alleged false information or why the allegation was listed as a kidnapping.

The 23-year-old son of Bart and Krista Halderson had reported them missing late Wednesday morning. At the time he told investigators his parents and an unknown couple had left the preceding Friday morning to visit their cabin in White Lake for the holiday weekend. Immediately following the missing persons report, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reached out to their counterparts in Langlade Co. who checked the cabin’s property but found no one there.

Barrett explained Friday that as investigators continued interviewing the Haldersons’ family, friends, and neighbors, they developed information that led them to the location where the remains were found.

