Wisconsin bishop takes rare step of removing defiant priest

(Public Domain Pictures)
By Associated Press and TODD RICHMOND
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin bishop has taken the unusual step of removing a defiant priest from the ministry after he made a series of divisive remarks about politics and the pandemic.

The Diocese of La Crosse said Friday that Bishop William Patrick Callahan has removed the Rev. James Altman as pastor of St. James the Less, effective immediately.

Altman rose to prominence before the 2020 election with a fiery video on YouTube saying Catholics can’t be Democrats and that anyone who supports Democrats will burn in hell.

He also has labeled liberals as Nazis and criticized vaccination efforts and COVID-19 restrictions on church gatherings.

Callahan asked Altman to resign in May but he refused.

