Arizona man accused of plowing truck into cyclists indicted

Bicycle spokes
(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HOLZBROOK, Ariz. (AP) - An Arizona man accused of plowing his pickup truck into a group of bicyclists taking part in a weekend race has been indicted on aggravated assault and other charges.

Authorities say Shawn Michael Chock was released from the hospital July 2, about two weeks after he fled the crash in Show Low and was shot by police.

A grand jury in Navajo County Superior Court has since indicted him on nine counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of fleeing an accident and unlawful flight.

His attorney declined to comment on the charges Friday when reached by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

