Boys and Girls Club hosts 50-mile walk as part of annual campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is hosting a 50-mile walk Saturday as part of an annual fundraising campaign.

The walk begins in Sun Prairie, ends at the Capitol and will include stops at every Dane Co. Boys and Girls Club location, Peter Gray, campaign chair, said.

The goal of this year’s Move for Boys and Girls Clubs campaign is to raise $1.5 million for the club’s future Regional Workforce Center, Gray said. The center’s vision is to train local youth with skills in the trades, such as carpentry, plumping and electricity.

“The Boys and Girls Clubs get a lot of kids through school and advancing to college. But college isn’t for everyone, and this is a really important career avenue. It’s going to help some kids get into terrific high-paying, high-demand professions that our communities need,” Gray said.

The participants trekking the entire route are set to join others downtown in a tour to commemorate Madison’s African American history. The Wisconsin Historical Society will lead those around Capitol Square, including a visit to the site of a future Vel Phillips statue.

This is the 19th year the Club has held their annual campaign, and the fourth year the club has hosted the 50-mile walk.

To support the campaign, visit Give.classy.org/MOVE4BGC and Give.classy.org/MadisonHistoryWalk.

