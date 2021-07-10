Advertisement

Commission will reinstate ousted Milwaukee chief next week

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s police commission says it will reinstate ousted Chief Alfonso Morales next week.

Morales retired in August after the commission demoted him following turmoil over racial justice protests and complaints of distrust within the department. Morales sued for damages.

Milwaukee County Judge Christopher Foley ruled in May that Morales should be reinstated on July 3 unless his attorneys and the city settled the lawsuit.

Morales’ attorneys agreed to hold off until Monday to continue settlement negotiations. The commission issued a statement Friday saying that Morales will return to his post on Monday.

Later in the day the commission said the reinstatement has been pushed back to Thursday to coincide with a commission meeting that day.

