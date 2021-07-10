Crash causes 3 Beltline lane closures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three lanes on US 18/151 are now closed following a crash Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, at 4:09 p.m. a crash occurred on US 18 westbound at US 12/14.

As a result of the crash three right westbound lanes are now closed and is estimated to last an hour.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene.

