Cutoff Low Pressure Brings Rain Chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Need to bring those weekend plans inside? Well, it will depend on your location as a cutoff low pressure system parks itself into eastern Iowan and northern Illinois this weekend. These systems are notorious for being tricky to forecast as there is no driving force in moving them along. Because of this, they tend to meander and linger. This tends to keep unsettled weather around.

Cutoff low pressure system develops this weekend. These can be tricky to forecast and tend to meander and linger. That means several chances of rain ahead with the best coming on Sunday. Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Saturday looks to be the pick day of the weekend to get outside. While the clouds will continue to stream in throughout the day, most places will remain dry. With that being said, there will be some isolated showers that develop during the afternoon and evening. This will be especially true down along the stateline. Highs today will be into the middle 70s. An isolated shower remains possible tonight as lows dip into the lower 60s.

Sunday is a different story and if you have outdoor plans, bring an umbrella. Periods of rain and thunder are likely to move in around sunrise. These bands of showers will be on and off throughout most of the day. While everyone should see rain, the heavier showers will set up across the southern half of the area. These showers will continue Sunday night before tapering off some by early Monday. With clouds and rain, highs on Sunday will be unseasonably cool and into the upper 60s.

Lighter totals to the north with heavier totals to the south. The exact totals will depend on the track of the low pressure system. (WMTV)

The other problem with this cutoff low is that we will be on the northern side of it. With it’s erratic movement in the days ahead, any change in position will likely have significant impacts in our rain totals. While it is certain lighter totals will be across the north and heavier totals to the south, it is a bit more uncertain on exactly where the line of heavier rain will be. There is the potential of some heavier totals in the 1-2 inch range along the stateline. Madison stands the chance to pick up a half inch plus of rainfall while totals to the north will likely be significantly lower. Remember, the exact position of the low pressure system will dictate where the heavier totals set up and this could change.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.