Delta coronavirus variant likely linked to uptick in cases

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin health officials say an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state this week is likely connected to the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus and reinforces the need for unvaccinated residents to get inoculated.

Nearly 51% of people statewide have received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 48% statewide are fully vaccinated, which officials say provides good protection against the Delta variant.

Statewide, 83 cases of the Delta variant have been detected through the testing done on some samples, up from 35 cases in mid-June.

