Fitchburg Festival of Speed to take place this Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg Festival of Speed is set to take place beginning at 7:30 a.m. this Saturday at the Agora Pavilian.

The public is invited to come listen to local music, enjoy local brews and watch cyclists compete for the gold, City of Fitchburg said. The event hosts the Wisconsin Cycling Associate State Crit Championship, and guests can also register to join a 25-mile ride, fun 5k and 1-mile run

A firework display, sponsored by the Fitchburg Community and Economic Development Authority, will take place at the end of the festival.

The festival will be open all day beginning at 7:30 a.m. The firework display will begin at approximately 9 p.m.

