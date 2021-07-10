Advertisement

Man accused of 4th OWI, driving with a minor in the vehicle

(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old Onalaska man was accused of his fourth operating a motor vehicle under the influence offense, with one minor in the vehicle Friday.

According to WisDOT, at approximately 11 p.m., a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped Samuel J Conger, 37, for speeding on Highway 53 at Sand Lake Road in La Crosse Co. after observing signs of impairment.

The Trooper administered a sobriety test and then arrested Conger for OWI 4th Offense.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple

Latest News

Isolated showers Saturday will give way to on and off rain Sunday.
Cutoff Low Pressure Brings Rain Chances
Trent Hostetler and John Miller were in the country doing work for Wisconsin nonprofit Gospel...
Two Richland Co. men dead after plane crash in Haiti
Pop up art gallery
Pop up art gallery
Dane Co. Airport upgrades
Dane Co. Airport upgrades