New Illinois road signs direct drivers to charging stations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - New signs are popping up along Illinois highways to let drivers of electric vehicles know where they can refuel.

The signs are being posted on designated “alternative fuels corridors” and will direct drivers to stations that offer alternative fuels, with the first signs focused on electric charging stations.

The signage is part of a national effort to promote alternative fuels, and a push by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to increase the number of electric vehicles on Illinois roads.

In Illinois the designated corridors include stretches of Interstates 39, 55, 70, 74, 80, 90 and 94.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.