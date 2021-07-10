Rock Co. deputies recover over $80k in drugs during search

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County deputies recovered over $80,000 worth of drugs, among other items, during a search of a residence Thursday morning.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office stated Friday that members of its Special Investigations Unit conducted a search around 9:15 a.m. Thursday on the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue in the City of Beloit. The search was part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Deputies found more than 16 pounds of marijuana and 151 grams of cocaine, estimated at about $67,000 and $15,000 respectively. Investigators were also able to recover five firearms, one of which was allegedly stolen, and about $18,500 in cash.

Authorities arrested three people, who were booked into the Rock County Jail. They were accused of the following charges:

Alijawon J. Brown, 20:

Probation Violation

Felon in Possession of Firearm

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

PWID THC 2,500 – 10,000 grams

PWID Cocaine / Cocaine Base >40 grams

Child Neglect

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Tyrese A Harvey-Brooks, 19:

Probation Violation

Felon in Possession of Firearm

Resisting / Obstructing

PWID THC 2,500 – 10,000 grams

PWID Cocaine / Cocaine Base >40 grams

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Bertha Betancourt, 21:

Maintaining Drug Trafficking Place

PWID THC 2,500 – 10,000 grams

PWID Cocaine / Cocaine Base >40 grams

Neglecting a Child

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

