Slow-moving low starts moving North; Rain chances increase late Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As expected, rain stayed farther South in Illinois on Saturday afternoon. A few light showers had crossed the State Line and were bringing much needed rain to a portion of the region experience severe and extreme drought. Clouds blanketed the southern half of the NBC15 viewing area and will remain in place overnight. Cloud coverage expands as the low-pressure system begins its slow journey North.

Scattered showers remain in the forecast for Sunday. There is a 70% chance of rain for south-central Wisconsin tomorrow afternoon and evening. Highs will climb into the lower 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. NE winds could be gusty at times - up to 25mph!

As the low continues northward, scattered showers and a few storms are possible into Monday. Although, later in the day - the rain should lessen. Highs will remain in the lower - mid 70s. Tuesday brings yet another cloudy day with the chance for a few showers/storms. By now, the low is long gone. A few waves of upper-level energy may trigger these showers across Wisconsin. Clouds part a bit heading into Wednesday. By this time, the warmth and humidity makes a comeback. Wednesday highs climb back into the lower and mid 80s.

Another low-pressure system moves into the Great Lakes mid-week. A cold front will drop across Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday. Showers and storms are expected along this frontal boundary. This may also be our next opportunity for strong/severe storms. We’ll monitor the track and trends carefully.

The weather pattern becomes less active next weekend! Highs will remain in the lower 80s, but at least we’ll see some sunshine in time for Saturday/Sunday!

