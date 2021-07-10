Advertisement

Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for $870,000

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas says the video game sold Friday.

The auction house says it was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987.

The Legend of Zelda is a popular fantasy adventure game that was first released in 1986. In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

