Weekend Rain Chances

Saturday Is The Pick Day Of The Weekend
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An unsettled weekend ahead as a cutoff Low-Pressure system moves into the region. These systems are notorious for being tricky to forecast. Without being attached to any main driving force, they tend to meander and linger keeping rain chances around. The good news is that we are not expecting the weekend to be a washout.

A mix of sun and clouds can be expected this morning with a gradual increase in clouds through the afternoon hours. Isolated showers will then develop later in the afternoon and evening with the best chance being Madison southward. Highs will be into the lower and middle 70s. An isolated shower or two is possible Saturday night into Sunday with lows into the lower 60s.

A better chance of rain and thunder will move in Sunday. While a passing shower is possible through midday, the more organized and heavy rain will develop Sunday afternoon and evening. With more cloud cover, highs will be held into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Scattered showers will continue Sunday night into Monday. Rain totals south of Madison could be in the 1-2 inch range by Monday morning with areas north remaining under an inch.

