Clutch save: Dad of Nats P Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich

(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco.

Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman’s airways.

Ross is a pediatrician at Stanford Hospital. He was at the park to see Washington, for whom Joe Ross plays. Tyson Ross is a right-hander with the Texas Rangers. Willie Ross was watching the game in a lower box when he noticed the female fan choking.

