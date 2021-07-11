Advertisement

Evers vetoes redistricting, gun sanctuary bills

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed Republican bills that would delay local redistricting efforts and prohibit Wisconsin police from enforcing any future gun control laws.

The governor said in his veto messages Friday that the redistricting bill creates too long of a delay in creating new maps, resulting in skewed maps that don’t reflect current populations.

As for the gun bill, he said the measure would be unconstitutional because it would trump federal law.

