Father asks for help after 17-year-old son killed in road rage shooting

HOUSTON (AP) - The father of a 17-year-old boy who died after a road rage shooting is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who opened fire as he and his family were driving home from a Houston Astros game.

Houston police say the driver of a white, four-door Buick LaCrosse followed a truck driven by Paul Castro as he and his two sons were driving home after the Tuesday evening game.

During a news conference on Friday, Castro said the shooting happened after he made a non-threatening hand gesture at the driver who had tried to merge in his lane in heavy traffic.

David Castro, 17, was the victim of a road rage shooting. His father says the teen had wanted to make the world better and did not deserve what happened to him. (Source: Family photos, KTRK via CNN)

Investigators allege the Buick’s driver followed the family for several miles before firing several shots at their truck. The teenager was shot in the head and died days later.

Castro says his son, David, had wanted to make the world better and did not deserve what happened to him.

UPDATE: Composite sketch of suspect, described as a black or Hispanic male in his 20s to early 30s.



If you can ID him, please call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or anonymous tips to @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS. Reward is up to $10K for info leading to his arrest. 1/2 #hounews https://t.co/BHTYIkLrf7 pic.twitter.com/U01uI7ut22 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 9, 2021

