Janesville house fire displaces 4

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A residential fire in Janesville left a family displaced Saturday night.

According to a news release from the Janesville Fire Department, at 10:34 p.m. Saturday night Janesville FD was dispatched to a residential fire at 1230 N. Sumac Drive in Janesville.

Dispatched reported that the caller could see smoke coming from the attic of the residence.

Upon arrival officials found the rear exterior of the home to be on fire where it then quickly spread up the outside wall and into the attic. The fire was put out roughly 10 min. after officials arrived.

It is reported that 3 adults and 1 child were displaced due to the extensive damage to the home and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

There were no injuries.

The Janesville Fire Department responded to the scene with assistance from Milton FD, Janesville PD and Alliant Energy.

The damage is estimated at $60,000 and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

