Kitten survives after being thrown in the Mississippi River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

On July 5 the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that a man had thrown a kitten in the Mississippi River in the Village of Cassville, WI.

19-year-old Brandon Klein of Cassville was said to have thrown the kitten with the intent to kill it due its legs being paralyzed.

Witnesses recovered the kitten where it then received veterinary care and is now with a new owner.

A charge of Mistreatment of Animals is being referred to the District Attorney’s Office.

