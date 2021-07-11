Madison nonprofit and NFL players team up to raise money for Haiti

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison nonprofit is organizing a fundraiser to help feed and educate kids in impoverished neighborhoods in Haiti. The project has been in the works for a few months, but it means even more now. The nonprofit co-founder said given the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and the assassination of Haiti’s president, this is a chance to do something positive.

“The Haitian people are incredibly resilient,” said Haiti Allies co-founder Bryan Sirchio.

Sirchio started his Madison-based nonprofit 20 years ago, after traveling to Haiti several times. Haiti Allies partners with grassroots organizations on the ground in the country like SPARE, which focuses on educating kids in Cité Soleil, a neighborhood on the outskirts of the capital.

“SPARE built and now owns a school of their own,” Sirchio explained, adding, “[They] then also started a factory in the school so that they could actually generate some of their own income.”

The factory employs parents of students at the school, and they produce bags and other items made from recyclable materials.

Sirchio said earlier this year, particularly after the pandemic and political upheaval in Haiti, his longtime friend Bruce Kittle reached out wanting to help. Bruce is the father of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

“That’s how NFL Tight Ends Unite for Haiti was born,” Sirchio explained.

Sirchio, Bruce and his daughter Emma—a yoga teacher—came up with a virtual yoga class fundraiser, and other NFL players got involved, including Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan.

“I just want to help out, help others as much as I can,” Tonyan said.

Sirchio said of the upcoming event, “One of the products we create in the factory in Haiti is yoga mat bags, so it was a perfect synergy.”

As part of the event, people can buy those yoga mat bags made at the factory in Haiti and signed by three NFL players, including Tonyan. About 400 bags are available.

“We shipped them up from Haiti and just set them on a kitchen table where they eat breakfast and kind of forced them, they didn’t get any food until they signed off on all of them,” Bruce explained.

For Sirchio, Bruce, Emma and Tonyan, this is a way to get more people connected to the cause and keep helping the kids.

“It all goes down to either help pay teachers’ salaries and underwrite the operational expenses of the school or feed children in the context of getting an education,” Sirchio explained.

Tonyan added, “Just keep spreading awareness and bringing everyone together and just try to make a difference.”

The fundraiser is on July 21. To get involved, visit haiticreates.com. To learn more about Haiti Allies and their work, visit their website.

