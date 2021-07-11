Advertisement

Man sentenced to 10-years in downtown Madison assault

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in broad daylight in downtown Madison last year.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Dane County Circuit Judge Judge Nicholas McNamara sentenced 24-year-old Alex Wade on Friday.

The woman was walking downtown around 7 a.m. on June 14, 2020, when Wade attacked her and held her down in a grassy area near the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Fluno Center.

A passerby saw the assault and called 911. A police officer saw Wade run away while shedding an Illinois traffic citation with his name on it. He pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault.

He told the judge on Friday he’s not a monster.

