Advertisement

Minnesota to close all but one mass vaccination sites

COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine.(Pima County Health)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota is planning to close all but one of its COVID-19 mass vaccination sites by Aug. 7.

A statement from Gov. Tim Walz says the state will focus on the several hundred smaller vaccination sites around the state, at pharmacies and health care providers.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccination rate has been stagnant in recent weeks, at about two-thirds of residents 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose.

The Mall of America location will be the only state-run mass vaccination site to stay open past the first week of August.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden backs Trump rejection of China’s South China Sea claim
Deborah Tetzlaff
Silver Alert canceled for missing Madison woman
Finn the kitten
Finn the kitten rescued from Mississippi River after being thrown in
Finn the kitten saved from Mississippi
"Luckiest Boy in the World"
Madison’s McBride ‘Luckiest Boy in the World’ during Bucks 1971 championship run