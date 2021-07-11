Pesky Low moves out; Heavy rain possible Wednesday/Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most of southern Wisconsin dodged the rain on Sunday! The pesky low-pressure system we’ve been watching took a more southern track overnight and this morning. Clouds and even a few showers hugged the State Line and we’ll hold onto a slight chance of rain along the IL/WI border tonight.

Lows fall back into the upper 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. As the low-pressure system moves northward, spotty showers are possible across south-central and southeastern Wisconsin. The low is expected to track over Lake Michigan late Monday into Tuesday. The best chance for a spotty shower will be from Madison and points East. Highs will climb back into the upper 70s and lower 80s Monday/Tuesday. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out Tuesday afternoon as some more instability works into the Badger State.

The more widespread chance for storms and perhaps some heavy rain comes on Wednesday. An upper-level wave brings strong storms and showers to the northern Plains by mid-week. Forecast models show that disturbance moving into northern Wisconsin late Wednesday into early Thursday. At this point, models still differ on the exact track and timing of the system. That said, high amounts of moisture will surge into the system out of the southwest. Expect the potential for some “super-soaker” showers and perhaps a stronger storm. We’ll keep an eye on the latest trends in the coming days.

After a cold front moves by Thursday, the sky clears up and sunshine returns for next weekend. Highs will remain in the lower 80s along with some humidity.

