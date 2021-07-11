Advertisement

Police find man unconscious on State Street after being punched

Police are calling this a battery investigation.
Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
By Tim Elliott
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison police are looking for the person who punched a 29-year-old man early Sunday morning, knocking him unconscious. Police say they found the victim laying on State Street unconscious but breathing just before 2 a.m.

Witnesses told police the suspect punched the victim and then he landed on the pavement. The suspect then ran away. The victim was taken to the hospital with what police are calling serious injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, call Madison Police.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple

Latest News

Fire Investigation
Janesville house fire displaces 4
Showers Move North
Scattered Showers Sunday
The money will go to SPARE, a Haitian nonprofit which focuses on educating and feeding kids in...
Madison nonprofit and NFL players team up to raise money for Haiti
A public art installation of 15 fiberglass elephants will be displayed throughout the “Circus...
Baraboo celebrates circus heritage with ‘parade’ of elephants