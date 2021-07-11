Police find man unconscious on State Street after being punched

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison police are looking for the person who punched a 29-year-old man early Sunday morning, knocking him unconscious. Police say they found the victim laying on State Street unconscious but breathing just before 2 a.m.

Witnesses told police the suspect punched the victim and then he landed on the pavement. The suspect then ran away. The victim was taken to the hospital with what police are calling serious injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, call Madison Police.

