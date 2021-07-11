Scattered Showers Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -While you will want to keep the rain gear handy Sunday, it isn’t looking as wet as previous forecast. A cutoff low-pressure system will sit just to our south and west over the next couple of days. This will pivot clusters of showers and occasional thunderstorms. It will also provide a stiff northeasterly wind up to 25 mph this afternoon. Winds like that tend to usher in dryer air and will eat away at some of the shower activity.

None the less, scattered showers will develop this morning and become a bit more organized through the afternoon hours. Highs will top out into the lower 70s. Scattered showers remain possible as we head into tonight with low temperatures in the lower 60s. Rain totals by Monday morning will range from a few hundredths of an inch to the north to around a quarter of an inch near the stateline.

This pattern will linger through the first half of the week with daily chances of shower and storm activity. Highs will slowly warm through the 70s and into the lower 80s. Overnight lows will remain into the lower and middle 60s. A cold front will approach the area by midweek and be the driving force to kick low pressure out. This could bring more organized storm activity by Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances should start to taper down as we move into next weekend.

