Silver Alert issued for missing woman in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued Sunday for a missing woman who is believed to have dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Deborah Tetzlaff, 69, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. near the front entrance of the Henry Vilas Zoo, located at 702 S. Randall Ave. in Madison, according to the Wisconsin Crime Network.

Tetzlaff was with her husband when she went to use the public bathrooms and disappeared on foot.

Officials say Tetzlaff is white, has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a gold T-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Contact the Madison Police Department at 608-267-1157 with any information.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.