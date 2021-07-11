Advertisement

Trempealeu man arrested for 6th OWI offense

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(Source: Gray News)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man from Trempealeau, WI was arrested for an OWI offense early Sunday morning.

At 2:33 a.m. Sunday morning a Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post officer arrested 47-year-old Mark Jerome Nereng for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

The officer stopped a Silver Chevy Truck on the 15 westbound mile marker off ramp for speeding and noticed Nereng was showing signs of impairment. The officer conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and Nereng was then arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

This is Nereng’s 6th OWI offense.

