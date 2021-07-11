Woman sentenced to 10 years in Chuck E. Cheese shooting
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa - A 25-year-old Davenport woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing another woman at a Chuck E. Cheese.
Treshonda Pollion was sentenced Friday for voluntary manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Eloise Chairs. Pollion was originally charged with first-degree murder in Chairs’ death. The plea deal included a mandatory 10-year sentence.
Prosecutors say the two women got into a fight in October after Chairs had argued with others over a card game.
Investigators said Pollion fired a single shot during the confrontation, hitting Chairs.
