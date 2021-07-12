Advertisement

AAA offers a few tips to drive defensively as fatal crashes continue to rise in Dane County

Expert offers ways to stay safer on the road.
Wreck in Madison blocking traffic on I-55; Source: WLBT
By Colton Molesky
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fatal crashes are on the rise in Dane County, a trend that is continuing from 2020 into 2021.

According to data collected by AAA in Madison, 2020 saw a 32% increase in fatal crashes, despite a decrease in overall crashes. In 2021, the county already reached 82% of the fatal crashes it sees in an average year.

Experts like those at AAA attribute more fatal crashes to several factors; one of the biggest is speeding.

“When you are speeding, it shortens your time to react drastically,” said Nick Jarmusz, the director of public affairs at AAA. “And driving distracted, driving while drowsy, those are all ways to keep shortening the time you have to react to what is happening on the road.”

Simple habits to reestablish are easy to start right away. Jarmusz says things like continually checking your mirrors, staying off your phone and following the rules of the road go a long way.

Avoiding confrontation is also part of defensive driving. Getting out of the way of aggressive driving and not using your car as a roadblock against people speeding or riding the bumpers of other cars helps avoid crashes.

