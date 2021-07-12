Advertisement

American launching first direct flights from MKE to Milwaukee in November

A man fishes in Biscayne Bay, with the skyline of Miami on the horizon, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018,...
A man fishes in Biscayne Bay, with the skyline of Miami on the horizon, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Miami. The weather is forecast to be partly sunny with temperatures in the mid-70's. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just about the time the mercury starts to plummet and another Wisconsin winter sets in, American Airlines will begin offering another direct flight to 70 degree and sunny days.

In November, the airline will begin flying straight from Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport to Miami every day. The flights, which start taking off on November 2, will run through April 4 of next year.

Airport Director Brian Dranzik noted that this is the first daily route to Miami. In addition to providing vacation destinations for many vacation travelers, airport officials expect the new flights to offer convenience to snowbirds who have second homes in southern Florida.

Dranzik also pointed out that the city is a major international getaway, saying. “[t]hese flights are timed perfectly for connection on American (Airlines) to the Caribbean and Mexico, along with Central and South America.”

Tickets for the flights are already on sale and can be purchased on AA.com or the American Airlines mobile app.

Departure timeArrival time
Milwaukee to Miami6 a.m.10:20 a.m.
Miami to Milwaukee9 p.m.11:30 p.m.

