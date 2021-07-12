Advertisement

Biden backs Trump rejection of China’s South China Sea claim

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Biden administration has upheld a Trump-era rejection of nearly all significant Chinese maritime claims in the South China Sea.

The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would draw a U.S. response under a mutual defense treaty.

The stern message came in a statement released late Sunday ahead of this week’s fifth anniversary of an international tribunal’s ruling in favor of the Philippines against China’s maritime claims around the Spratly Islands and neighboring reefs and shoals.

