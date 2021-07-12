Boys & Girls Clubs to hold press conference and ceremony for new regional youth workforce center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County and Madison Area Builders Association are hosting a press conference and ceremony to commemorate Boys & Girls Clubs’ new regional youth workforce center.

The regional workforce center’s vision is to train local youth with skills in the trades, such as carpentry, plumping and electricity and offer job placement, according to Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County.

The mid-level of the building will feature the entrepreneurship center, dedicated to educating youth about life skills, marketing, finance and other skills. The mid-level will also be the new home of Boys & Girls Clubs corporate offices.

The building is being purchased and donated by John McKenzie and family. Boys & Girls Clubs have raised $8 million out of their $17 million goal, Boys & Girls Club said.

The press conference and ceremony will take place at 5225 Verona Road in Fitchburg on Tuesday, July 13 at 3 p.m.

