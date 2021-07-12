Milwaukee Bucks take Game 3 of NBA Finals 120-100

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the first NBA Finals game in Milwaukee in 47 years, the Bucks earned their first Finals win in 47 years, 120-100 over the Phoenix Suns.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 41 points and 13 rebounds while making 13 of his 17 free throw attempts.

Jrue Holiday broke out of his shooting slump to shoot 50% from three and finish with 21 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

Game four will be Wednesday at 8 PM at Fiserv Forum.

