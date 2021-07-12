Dane County Fair returns to Madison this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Fair is returning to Madison and is set to take place at the Alliant Energy Center July 15-18.

Each day of the Fair will feature a different theme and a plethora of activities for guests to enjoy, according to a Dane County Fair release.

The Fair kicks off Thursday, July 15, with Hometown Hero Day. Admission is free for armed forces personnel, police officers, firefighters, first responders and one guest. Special flag ceremonies at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., an American Red Cross blood drive from 1-5 p.m. and demonstrations by Madison Roller Derby, Chicken Wire Empire and a contemporary bluegrass band from Milwaukee at 7 p.m. will make up the first day of the Fair.

Kids Day will take place Friday, July 16. Youth can participate in a Kiddie Tractor Pull, check out the Kiddie Farm and enjoy the playground equipment by ESPN Madison, Dane County Fair said. Parents can enjoy Madison Country, taking the main stage at 7 p.m.

Farm Fresh Day is to follow on Saturday, July 17. The Fair is partnering with Second Harvest Foodbank and their Adopt a Dairy Cow program. If you arrive before 3 p.m., $1 of every cash admission will go towards the Adopt a Dairy Cow fundraiser. Tractors can be seen at Fairgrounds Drive in the Fabulous Farm Baby Tractor Parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The evening will conclude with performances by Cochren & Company, Cade Thompson and Lydia Laird.

The fair will wrap up on Sunday, July 18, Family Day. A church service at 9 a.m. will launch the final day followed by a party at the main stage which will feature eating contests, live music and traditional Latino dancing performances at noon. Senior youth exhibitors will test their skills and compete for Master Showman. The Fair will end with the Dress-A-Critter contest.

Visit danecountyfair.com to see the full itinerary.

