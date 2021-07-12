Embattled comedian Louis CK coming to Madison for 5 shows

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Louis CK is coming to Madison later this month for a string of five shows over three days as the comedian seeks to reestablish himself after an ignominious fall from grace several years ago.

Comedy on State announced the run of shows on Monday, less than two weeks before his first night in Wisconsin’s capitol. Louis CK is slated to perform two shows on Sunday, July 24, and Monday, July 25, as well as final one on Tuesday, July 26, according to the comedy club’s website.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Monday.

As of Monday morning, Louis CK’s website has not listed the performances or any upcoming ones this year. Only six 2022 dates, postponements from May 2021, in eastern and central Europe are listed on his tickets page. Local media in their respective cities have reported other shows in Atlanta, Minneapolis, and Nashville, with the Minnesota performances coming the three days leading to his Madison run.

Comedy on State’s own website does not include the shows either. The club made the announcement via email and a pre-recorded message for phone calls immediately warns comedy fans that tickets are only available online before giving any other transfer options.

Once at the pinnacle of stand-up comedy, with popular specials and a hit television series, Louis CK’s career collapsed in 2017 after highly explicit sexual misconduct allegations were levied against him. In addition, his manager Dave Becky was accused of threatening two of the people who came forward that they could be potentially hurting their careers.

In the wake of the allegations, a movie in which he was set to star was cancelled and Netflix, HBO, and FX all cut ties. Since then, he has only performed intermittently and, in April 2020, he released a stand-up special, Sincerely Louis CK.

