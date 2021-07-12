Advertisement

Embattled comedian Louis CK coming to Madison for 5 shows

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, Louis C.K., co-creator/writer/executive producer,...
FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, Louis C.K., co-creator/writer/executive producer, participates in the "Better Things" panel during the FX Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Louis CK is coming to Madison later this month for a string of five shows over three days as the comedian seeks to reestablish himself after an ignominious fall from grace several years ago.

Comedy on State announced the run of shows on Monday, less than two weeks before his first night in Wisconsin’s capitol. Louis CK is slated to perform two shows on Sunday, July 24, and Monday, July 25, as well as final one on Tuesday, July 26, according to the comedy club’s website.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Monday.

As of Monday morning, Louis CK’s website has not listed the performances or any upcoming ones this year. Only six 2022 dates, postponements from May 2021, in eastern and central Europe are listed on his tickets page. Local media in their respective cities have reported other shows in Atlanta, Minneapolis, and Nashville, with the Minnesota performances coming the three days leading to his Madison run.

Comedy on State’s own website does not include the shows either. The club made the announcement via email and a pre-recorded message for phone calls immediately warns comedy fans that tickets are only available online before giving any other transfer options.

Once at the pinnacle of stand-up comedy, with popular specials and a hit television series, Louis CK’s career collapsed in 2017 after highly explicit sexual misconduct allegations were levied against him. In addition, his manager Dave Becky was accused of threatening two of the people who came forward that they could be potentially hurting their careers.

In the wake of the allegations, a movie in which he was set to star was cancelled and Netflix, HBO, and FX all cut ties. Since then, he has only performed intermittently and, in April 2020, he released a stand-up special, Sincerely Louis CK.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers discusses the state budget in Green Bay, joined by Wisconsin Superintendent of...
Evers reports raising $5 million over first 6 months of 2021
Madison Police will step up patrols on E. Washington Ave. for the rest of the summer
A man fishes in Biscayne Bay, with the skyline of Miami on the horizon, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018,...
American launching first direct flights from MKE to Miami in November
drive
How to stay safe with an aggressive driver on the road