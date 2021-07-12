Isolated Showers Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Unsettled weather continues through much of the upcoming week. The first half of the week will be dominated by a cutoff low-pressure system to our south. This will pivot in scattered showers at time Monday night and Tuesday. These showers will not be overly heavy or widespread in coverage. A more significant weathermaker will approach on Wednesday.

A cold front will bring a line of showers and storms. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with heavy rainfall. Scattered showers will linger into Thursday before drier weather returns heading into the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will hand out into the upper 70s and lower 80s through Tuesday. Warmer more humid air will return later this week.

