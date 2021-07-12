Advertisement

Kaul quietly launches reelection bid for attorney general

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has quietly launched his reelection bid, holding a small invite-only event at a Madison park and announcing his plans to seek a second term on Twitter.

Kaul has been raising money and hiring campaign staff, so the official announcement Saturday night was not a surprise.

Two Republicans, University of Wisconsin-Madison law professor Ryan Owens and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, are also running.

Owens and Toney will face each other in an August 2022 primary. Kaul was first elected in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident

Latest News

Former president Donald Trump raises his fist before speaking at the Conservative Political...
Trump easily wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 president
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signs the Republican-written state budget that includes a...
Evers shoots down bill barring enforcement of federal gun laws
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks before he signs the Republican-written state budget...
Senate GOP Leader claims total victory in Wisconsin budget battle
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signs the Republican-written state budget that includes a...
Evers signs new budget; touts $2 billion tax cut