Madison New Music Festival returns for sixth season

By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison New Music Festival is partnering with the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art on Friday, July 30 to present the next installment of the Wisconsin Composers Project.

The Wisconsin Composers Project showcases the diversity of contemporary music, with this year’s program reflecting on themes of land, nature, and place with the music of five local composers, a release said.

Program highlights include:

  • Eric Delgado’s vibraphone duo Lillies Abound and electro-acoustic Phased Meditations, which encourages musicians and audiences to use their instruments, voices and mobile devices for the performance
  • Chiayu Hsu’s flute and cello duo City Renaissance
  • Evan William’s trombone and electronics Amber Waves
  • Anastasia Adams (Western Yup’ik) and nibiiwakamigkwe’s (Onyota’a:-ka, Anishinaabe, and Métis) Taiquaa, a collaboration combining throat singing, jingle dress dancing, Woodlands art, and spoken word.

The event will be in the museum’s Rooftop Sculpture Garden at 7:00pm. In the case of rain, the event will be moved indoors to their Lecture Hall.

The event is free, but ticket reservations, found here, are suggested as space is limited.

