Madison Police will step up patrols on E. Washington Ave. for the rest of the summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is warning drivers that officers are stepping up traffic enforcement on E. Washington Ave. – and elsewhere across Madison – for the rest of the summer.

In an update on MPD’s blotter, the department noted that the increased presence has already started, with an extra patrol established on the downtown artery on both Friday and Saturday nights.

During that time, its officers “made a number of traffic stops for speeding and other hazardous moving violations,” the report stated.

While it specifically mentioned E. Washington Ave., where four deadly crashes have occurred this year alone, MPD did not detail any other locations where extra patrols and enforcement would happen, only describing them as “throughout the City.”

The department plans to use grant money provided by the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation to help pay for the overtime needed to run the patrols.

Last week, MPD set up an extra patrol on a Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of E. Washington Ave. and, in that time, three vehicles were stopped for allegedly going more than 20 mph over the speed limit, while a fourth driver who is accused of running a red light fled from the officer who tried to stop that vehicle.

The 800 block of E. Washington Ave. was the same block where the most recent of the deadly wrecks on the street occurred, the latest two, involving a pedestrian and someone riding a bicycle, respectively, happened within a week of each other.

