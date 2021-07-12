More than 92% of UW-Madison students plan to be fully vaccinated by fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A survey has found that more than 92% of University of Wisconsin-Madison students plan to be fully vaccinated by the start of classes.
According to University Communications, the survey, conducted by the Division of University Housing in June, had a response rate of 89%.
The University is planning for a fully in-person semester as they continue to monitor COVID-19 trends. While students are encouraged to get vaccinated, it is not required. Students living in residence halls who are not fully vaccinated will be required to test at move-in and weekly through the academic year.
“We’re pleased to see so many students choosing vaccination, which is the most effective way to prevent COVD-19,” Jeff Novak, director of University Housing said. “Having a highly vaccinated community helps protect everyone, including those who cannot be vaccinated.”
Residence hall assignments were released Monday, including information about where students will be living, move-in schedules and roommate assignments. UW is seeing a strong demand for residence halls this year, according to University Communications.
To accommodate more students who want to live on campus, University Housing has taken the following steps:
- The Lowell Center, formerly a campus hotel, will house 260 undergraduate students as part of the residence halls.
- Apartments in the Eagle Heights community, a part of University Housing typically devoted to graduate students, are also being offered to new transfer students.
- Historically, larger residence hall spaces have been converted into triples and quads. More rooms of this size will be utilized this year.
For more information about University Housing, visit https://www.housing.wisc.edu/residence-halls/housing-faqs/.
