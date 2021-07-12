Advertisement

More than 92% of UW-Madison students plan to be fully vaccinated by fall

(WSAW)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A survey has found that more than 92% of University of Wisconsin-Madison students plan to be fully vaccinated by the start of classes.

According to University Communications, the survey, conducted by the Division of University Housing in June, had a response rate of 89%.

The University is planning for a fully in-person semester as they continue to monitor COVID-19 trends. While students are encouraged to get vaccinated, it is not required. Students living in residence halls who are not fully vaccinated will be required to test at move-in and weekly through the academic year.

“We’re pleased to see so many students choosing vaccination, which is the most effective way to prevent COVD-19,” Jeff Novak, director of University Housing said. “Having a highly vaccinated community helps protect everyone, including those who cannot be vaccinated.”

Residence hall assignments were released Monday, including information about where students will be living, move-in schedules and roommate assignments. UW is seeing a strong demand for residence halls this year, according to University Communications.

To accommodate more students who want to live on campus, University Housing has taken the following steps:

  • The Lowell Center, formerly a campus hotel, will house 260 undergraduate students as part of the residence halls.
  • Apartments in the Eagle Heights community, a part of University Housing typically devoted to graduate students, are also being offered to new transfer students.
  • Historically, larger residence hall spaces have been converted into triples and quads. More rooms of this size will be utilized this year.

For more information about University Housing, visit https://www.housing.wisc.edu/residence-halls/housing-faqs/.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident

Latest News

University of Richmond President Ronald A. Crutcher has offered to perform on his cello during...
Madison New Music Festival returns for sixth season
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County just issued a media release regarding the...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County regional workforce center
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County just issued a media release regarding the...
Boys & Girls Clubs to hold press conference and ceremony for new regional youth workforce center
New BRT design
New State Street BRT station designs address business concerns
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Remains confirmed to be missing Windsor man; wife still missing