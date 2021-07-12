Advertisement

Officials release name of deceased Janesville man

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department released the name of the individual who was discovered deceased in the 300 block of S. Main Street in the City of Janesville Wednesday.

Justin Rogers, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene after people living in the area discovered his body around 6:30 a.m., officials reported.

The medical examiner said a forensic autopsy was completed Friday, with preliminary results pending further study and investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and additional testing is underway at this time.

