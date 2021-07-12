Platteville man gets life sentence for child sex assault

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Poynette man was sentenced to a lifetime behind bars after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child multiple times.

On Friday, a jury found Robert Ruch guilty of repeated sexual assault of the same child, a charge that indicates at least three violations of 1st or 2nd degree sexual assault.

Because Ruch was a repeat serious child sex offender sentencing was held the same day and the 36-year-old was given life without the possibility of parole.

Court records show Ruch was convicted of two counts of second degree

