Remains confirmed to be missing Windsor man; no new info on wife

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Monday that remains found in the Town of Cottage Grove on Thursday belonged to a Windsor man who, along with his wife, has not been seen since the beginning of the month.

The medical examiner reported Bart Halderson’s remains were located. The preliminary investigation indicates he died from homicidal violence, which included a firearm injury. Additional testing is underway.

The statement from the medical examiner provided no new information on Halderson’s wife Krista who has also been reported missing. In its statement about Mr. Halderson, the medical examiner said no other information would be released at this time.

The update from the medical examiner’s office came near the same time the Haldersons’ son, Chandler Halderson, appeared in court for the first time. The younger Halderson was arrested last Thursday, the same day the remains were located, on an allegation of providing false information in an investigation into a kidnapping.

Chandler Halderson (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

No charges have been filed against Chandler Halderson, 23, at this time, a point that was raised by his attorney during the hearing. Prosecutors indicated they are still reviewing the case and expect to file additional charges, including possibly homicide, against him by Thursday.

Weighing Halderson’s time as an Eagle Scout and lack of criminal record against the seriousness of potential, but not yet filed, charges against him, the court set his bail at $10,000 and ordered that he remain in Dane Co. and wear a GPS monitor.

In stating their case for higher bail, prosecutors revealed new information about the discovery of the elder Halderson’s body last Thursday. While the medical examiner did confirm that Halderson had been shot, the prosecutor indicated the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Additionally, he said Halderson’s body had been dismembered.

Prosecutors also noted that witnesses claimed to have seen Chandler Halderson multiple times near a wood line outside of Town of Cottage Grove, where his father’s remains were later found.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a news conference at 3:30 p.m. NBC15 News will provide live coverage when it happens as well as updates on NBC15 News at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.