Advertisement

US drilling approvals increase despite Biden climate pledge

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Approvals for companies to drill for oil and gas on U.S. public lands are on pace this year to reach their highest level since George W. Bush was president.

That finding from an Associated Press analysis of government drilling data underscores President Joe Biden’s reluctance in the face of industry and Republican resistance to more forcefully curb climate-changing emissions from fossil fuels.

The Interior Department approved about 2,500 permits to drill on public and tribal lands in the first six months of the year.

That includes more than 2,100 approvals since Biden took office January 20.

New Mexico and Wyoming had the largest number of approvals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident

Latest News

University of Richmond President Ronald A. Crutcher has offered to perform on his cello during...
Madison New Music Festival returns for sixth season
The Columbia Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough...
Police officer put on on administrative duty for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County just issued a media release regarding the...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County regional workforce center
President Joe Biden will host New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidate and other city and...
Biden balances fighting rising crime, reforming police
New BRT design
New State Street BRT station designs address business concerns