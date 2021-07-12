UW Health offering COVID-19 vaccines at primary care clinics

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Health System is adding nearly two dozen new locations where someone will be able to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

On Monday, the health system announced 12 of its primary care clinics are now set up to offer vaccinations for the people who still need one. By early August, UW Health expects to have ten more clinics ready to deliver the shots.

“Providing vaccines at local clinics makes it even easier for patients and community members to access a vaccine if they still need one, and it allows us to combat this virus like other diseases that require a routine vaccination, such as the flu,” Ambulatory Care Model Director Andrea Wipperfurth said.

Wipperfurth also pointed out that people who are going to the clinic for another medical reason would still be obtain the COVID-19 vaccine during that visit.

The clinics will have access to the Pfizer version of the vaccine, meaning anyone 12 years old and older will be eligible to get vaccinated at one of the clinics. (Full List Below)

COVID-19 Vaccines currently available COVID-19 vaccines available by early August 20 S. Park St. Clinic Yahara Clinic Arboretum Clinic DeForest-Windsor Clinic Belleville Family Medicine Clinic Sun Prairie Clinic Cross Plains Clinic Cottage Grove Clinic Fitchburg Clinic Fort Atkinson Clinic Mt. Horeb Clinic Beaver Dam Clinic Northeast Family Medical Center Portage Clinic Odana Atrium Clinic Union Corners Clinic Oregon Clinic West Towne Clinic - Urgent Care Stoughton Clinic East Clinics The American Center West Clinic

