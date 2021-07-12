Advertisement

UW Health offering COVID-19 vaccines at primary care clinics

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Health System is adding nearly two dozen new locations where someone will be able to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

On Monday, the health system announced 12 of its primary care clinics are now set up to offer vaccinations for the people who still need one. By early August, UW Health expects to have ten more clinics ready to deliver the shots.

“Providing vaccines at local clinics makes it even easier for patients and community members to access a vaccine if they still need one, and it allows us to combat this virus like other diseases that require a routine vaccination, such as the flu,” Ambulatory Care Model Director Andrea Wipperfurth said.

Wipperfurth also pointed out that people who are going to the clinic for another medical reason would still be obtain the COVID-19 vaccine during that visit.

The clinics will have access to the Pfizer version of the vaccine, meaning anyone 12 years old and older will be eligible to get vaccinated at one of the clinics. (Full List Below)

COVID-19 Vaccines currently availableCOVID-19 vaccines available by early August
20 S. Park St. ClinicYahara Clinic
Arboretum ClinicDeForest-Windsor Clinic
Belleville Family Medicine ClinicSun Prairie Clinic
Cross Plains ClinicCottage Grove Clinic
Fitchburg ClinicFort Atkinson Clinic
Mt. Horeb ClinicBeaver Dam Clinic
Northeast Family Medical CenterPortage Clinic
Odana Atrium ClinicUnion Corners Clinic
Oregon ClinicWest Towne Clinic - Urgent Care
Stoughton ClinicEast Clinics
The American Center
West Clinic

