Warmer Temperatures this Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An unsettled weather pattern is expected through the week. We will have chances of rain each day between now and Friday. Those chances will peak on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely. High temperatures today will remain a little below average with readings expected in the middle and upper 70s. We will see a mix of clouds and sun with more of the sunshine expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will rebound through the week with highs returning to the lower and middle 80s beginning tomorrow. By the weekend high temperatures will be near average in the lower 80s and lots of sunshine is anticipated.

High temperatures will be back in the 80s beginning tomorrow and continuing into next week. Rain chances peak on Thursday. (wmtv weather)

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 77. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Low: 64. Wind: Bec. North 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High: 82.

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 86.

