Advertisement

Warmer Temperatures this Week

Highs will return to the 80s
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An unsettled weather pattern is expected through the week. We will have chances of rain each day between now and Friday. Those chances will peak on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely. High temperatures today will remain a little below average with readings expected in the middle and upper 70s. We will see a mix of clouds and sun with more of the sunshine expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will rebound through the week with highs returning to the lower and middle 80s beginning tomorrow. By the weekend high temperatures will be near average in the lower 80s and lots of sunshine is anticipated.

High temperatures will be back in the 80s beginning tomorrow and continuing into next week....
High temperatures will be back in the 80s beginning tomorrow and continuing into next week. Rain chances peak on Thursday.(wmtv weather)

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 77. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Low: 64. Wind: Bec. North 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High: 82.

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 86.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident

Latest News

Scattered showers are possible as a slow-moving Low tracks North over Lake Michigan...
Pesky Low moves out; Heavy rain possible Wednesday/Thursday
Showers Move North
Scattered Showers Sunday
A slow-moving low will move Northward late Sunday into Monday. Showers and a few storms will...
Slow-moving low starts moving North; Rain chances increase late Sunday
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Rain Chances